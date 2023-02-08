Economic analysis — and common sense — supported a federal judge’s decision that bailment law provided a remedy for a class of 187,340 people whose social security numbers were allegedly stolen by hackers who penetrated a benefits administrator’s computer system.The named plaintiff, Rodney Krupa, sued TIC International in the Southern District of Indiana. TIC argued Krupa failed to allege a valid claim — and doesn’t have standing to sue — because he wasn’t harmed by the security breach.In an important footnote, U.S …