The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals split on whether Bank of Albuquerque violated the National Bank Act of 1864’s anti-usury provision when it slapped Berkley Walker with “extended overdraft fees” of $6.50 per day for 36 days after honoring a check that was $25 more than his account balance.Section 85 of the NBA limits interest to the rate charged in the state where a bank is chartered. Walker’s class action complaint contends that the total fee of $234 was illegal interest on a $25 loan.The word “interest” is not …