J.P. Morgan Chase Bank invoked the Moorman Doctrine — the rule that “a plaintiff may not recover for solely economic loss in tort,” Fattah v. Bim, 2016 IL 119365 — when Jay Li sued for ordinary and gross negligence after the bank drilled his safe deposit box and allegedly let an imposter abscond with two Rolex watches and $71,200 in cash. Li’s response to Chase’s motion to dismiss conceded his complaint did not allege any of the three exceptions to the economic loss rule that the Illinois Supreme Court adopted in Moorman …