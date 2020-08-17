Five months into Arthur Erhardt’s open-ended jail sentence for indirect civil contempt — a sanction based on allegations he refused to hand over property that belonged to the late Mary Baldassarre — he found an escape route that didn’t require compliance with the purge provision. Filing for bankruptcy, Erhardt argued that keeping him locked up violated the automatic stay provided by Section 362(a)(1) of the Bankruptcy Code. And although a bankruptcy judge disagreed based on Section 364(b)(4) — which carves out an exception …