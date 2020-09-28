Declining to dismiss a constructive trust claim filed by a defunct firm’s liquidating trustee against a bankruptcy trustee and two Chapter 7 debtors (Dean and Frances Horton) who allegedly destroyed a thriving business by using the firm’s funds to build and furnish a house worth $6.9 million, a bankruptcy judge in New Mexico relied on Prof. Andrew Kull’s frequently cited 1998 article, Restitution in Bankruptcy: Reclamation and Constructive Trust, 72 American Bankruptcy Law Journal 265.Robert Marcus, the liquidating trustee …