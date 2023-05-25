A bankruptcy judge in Delaware acknowledged that several decisions, including one from the Central District of Illinois, supported a liquidating trustee’s “surprising” argument that Patrick Wassmann’s medical malpractice claim against a bankrupt hospital was time-barred.This was an astonishing contention, Bankruptcy Judge Craig T. Goldblatt explained, because (1) the state statute of limitations hadn’t expired when the hospital petitioned for protection under Chapter 11 and (2) Wassmann filed a “proof of claim” before the …