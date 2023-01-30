Mark Eaton’s first argument for invalidating a tax deed started with what the Illinois Appellate Court called a “solid premise” from the Bankruptcy Code. And for his second contention — that he was entitled to an equitable extension of the deadline for redeeming his residence — he cited a 2018 opinion that expanded this remedy. Rejecting both arguments, the 2nd District affirmed a judgment for FINA IP, LLC. FINA, the assignee of the winning bidder at a tax sale for Eaton’s residence in Lake County, petitioned for a tax …