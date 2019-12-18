Nicole and Shane Wortman argued they were justified in skipping the notice-and-cure provision in the mortgage on their residence when they filed a class action against Rushmore Loan Management Services for allegedly violating the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, or FDCPA, and the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act by sending several “mortgage statements” after their debts were discharged in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy case.The mortgage barred the Wortmans from suing for anything that “arises from the other party …