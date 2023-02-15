Ruling on a request to approve a settlement that would extinguish more than $46 million in claims for $3 million, a bankruptcy judge in California had to decide whether a prior, unconsummated deal between Svenhard’s Swedish Bakery and a union pension fund was an “executory contract” that could be assumed and assigned by a bankruptcy trustee under Sec. 365 of the Bankruptcy Code.United States Bakery (USB) “acquired the Svenhard’s bakery business in a multi-year creeping acquisition,” Bankruptcy Judge Christopher M. Klein …