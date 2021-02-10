Mack Industries bought, fixed up and sold or rented out hundreds of foreclosed homes. Trying to recover $1.9 million that Mack paid to Ferguson Enterprises for plumbing supplies before Mack wound up in bankruptcy court, a Chapter 7 trustee filed a two-count adversary complaint for constructive and actual fraud against Ferguson. The trustee alleged that Mack — following up on threats to “transfer its assets to related entities for nothing in return” unless an unsecured creditor, American Residential Leasing Co., agreed to …