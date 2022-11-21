Gina Bernacchi argued that a district judge’s rationale for tossing her complaint against First Chicago Insurance Co. violated the party-presentation rule, but the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed because this rule isn’t “ironclad,” and a court “may consider an issue antecedent to and ultimately dispositive of the dispute before it, even an issue the parties fail to identify and brief.”Bernacchi sued for specific performance, alleging she was injured by an uninsured motorist while riding in a cab covered by a …