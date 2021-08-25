Fueled by highly charged emotions about governmental efforts to reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, tempers flared on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, sparking a 4-3 split and a blazing battle over canons of construction. Both sides deployed a noteworthy array of scholarly resources in their fierce debate about whether a statute authorized Janel Heinrich, a local health officer, to prohibit in-person schooling in Dane County as the virus rampaged through the state.Section 252.03 of the Wisconsin Statutes says:“(1 …