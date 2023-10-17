Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin used the federal officer removal statute to pull a state-court, state-law case into federal court when it was sued by Aurora Health Care for allegedly stalling payment of 25,000 claims under a physician-hospital agreement.Fewer than 1% of the claims involved enrollees in federal programs. And it isn’t clear whether the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals would approve of “this sort of tail-wagging-the-dog style removal” under 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1442(a)(1), U.S. District Judge Brett H. Ludwig …