This is the first of a two-part column. The second part will appear Thursday.Blaming Boeing for injuries allegedly caused by a “contaminated air event” during a Netherlands to New Jersey flight on a 767-300, two flight attendants domiciled in Florida sued the Illinois-headquartered manufacturer in the Daley Center. Although the forum defendant rule blocked Boeing from using diversity of citizenship to drag the case down Dearborn Street to the Dirksen Courthouse, the company justified removal to federal court …