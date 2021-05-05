A Norwegian airline sued Boeing and one of its subsidiaries in the Daley Center, five blocks east of the aerospace company’s international headquarters. The lawsuit satisfied all the requirements for diversity jurisdiction and Boeing would have had a right to drag it down Dearborn Street to the Dirksen Courthouse — but for the forum defendant rule, which Boeing tried to dodge by engineering a “snap removal” before it was served with summons. When a civil action is removable solely because of diversity of citizenship, the …