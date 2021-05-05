Although Magistrate Judge Sunil R. Harjani implored the attorneys who represented Harold Johnson and Statewide Investigative Services in an age-discrimination case “to turn the temperature down and work cooperatively and civilly to complete discovery,” they apparently couldn’t restrain their mutual animosity. After a big blow-up during Johnson’s remote video deposition, Statewide’s attorney accused Johnson’s lawyer of misconduct. The most serious accusation was that Johnson was coached off-camera. After reviewing the transcript and listening to the audio, Judge Harjani denied the motion — but he faulted Johnson’s attorney for “unprofessional actions” that created “the impression that he was coaching.” Among the remedies the judge prescribed: “In the future, counsel defending a videoconference deposition should ensure that they can be viewed on camera with the deponent.” And finding that Statewide’s attorney also stepped out of line, the judge admonished both lawyers and issued a “memorandum opinion to emphasize the importance of collegiality and the need for a high level of professionalism among attorneys in the conduct of discovery, especially in the midst of a pandemic.” Johnson v. Statewide Investigative Services, No. 20 C 1514 (March 4, 2021).