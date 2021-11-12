Integra Properties blew the two-year statute of limitations for enforcing a $30,000 broker’s lien on some real estate in Cicero under the Commercial Real Estate Broker Lien Act. But when a subsequent owner defaulted on a loan and Byline Bank filed a mortgage foreclosure case that included Integra as a defendant — because Byline wanted to wipe the stale lien off the chain of title — Integra jumped on the opportunity to pursue a counterclaim based on the notion that Sec. 13-207 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure revived …