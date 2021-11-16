Three unarmed burglars — trapped in an electronics store, surrounded by 19 police officers, refusing to surrender — crashed a van through a garage door, clipped one officer, smashed into a vehicle that blocked their getaway and triggered a barrage of 76 shots that killed David Strong, the front seat passenger. The facts alleged in the wrongful death case Theresa Daniel filed against the City of Chicago on behalf of Strong’s estate seem like they were cooked up by a professor for a Tort Law final on a question of first …