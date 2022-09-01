Patrick B. Cage, former general counsel of Chicago State University, alleged he was fired for blowing the whistle on what he believed was a conflict-of-interest by a trustee that violated a board bylaw.Cage pursued a statutory claim against the school’s new president, its board of trustees and five of its members under Sec. 15-10 of the Illinois State Officials and Employees Ethics Act. (He also alleged a due process violation about his severance pay plus retaliation that violated the First Amendment.)Section 15-10 …