Citing his own 1975 University of Chicago Law School article on causation which he wrote as a professor, Circuit Judge Guido Calabresi applied a two-part “causal link” analysis when considering whether circumstantial evidence about the cause of a fire in New York City was strong enough to establish that the defendant’s alleged negligence was a cause-in-fact for $1.5 million in damages to neighboring buildings.Union Mutual Fire Insurance Co. pursued a subrogation claim against Ace Caribbean Market and its owner after paying …