In the defamation case that Utah Jazz fan Shane Keisel filed against point guard Russell Westbrook for allegedly calling him racist in a post-game interview about their verbal confrontation during a 2019 game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder, the question for the Utah Court of Appeals was whether Westbrook’s comments qualified for First Amendment protection.A trial judge granted Westbrook’s request for summary judgment and Keisel appealed.Departing from the ordinary summary-judgment procedure of viewing the facts …