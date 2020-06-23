The legal validity of Renee Gustafson’s complaint against two federal employees, Myron Thomas and William Adkins, for allegedly violating her Fourth Amendment rights — she claims they surreptitiously placed a recording device in an empty office that she and other women who worked at the Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Center used as a changing room — seemed solid because the U.S. Supreme Court hasn’t overruled Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents of Federal Bureau of Narcotics, the 1971 decision that concluded “damages may be obtained for injuries consequent upon a violation of the Fourth Amendment by federal officials.”

Although Gustafson also pursued a claim against the government under the Federal Employees’ Compensation Act, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2015 that the FECA doesn’t block her Bivens claim against Thomas and Adkins. Gustafson v. Adkins, 803 F.3d 883.

On remand, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee — explaining he was “constrained by the Supreme Court’s holding in Ziglar v. Abbasi, 137 S. Ct. 1843 (2017),” under which Bivens “seems to go little further than its own facts” — granted Thomas and Adkins’ motion for summary judgment, with an opinion acknowledging that, “Given what Gustafson faced at the hands of her male colleagues, this may be a cruel and unsatisfying outcome.” Gustafson v. Thomas, 11 C 5852 (March 31, 2020).

Here are highlights of Lee’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

At the time Bivens was decided, the Supreme Court approached the question of whether to imply a cause of action arising out of a violation of a statute, or constitutional provision, in a far more permissive fashion than it does today. “During this ancien regime, the court assumed it to be a proper judicial function to provide such remedies as are necessary to make effective a statute’s purpose.” Ziglar v. Abbasi, 137 S. Ct. 1843 (2017).

Accordingly, in Bivens, the court held that courts must “adjust their remedies so as to grant the necessary relief” when “federally protected rights have been invaded.” This holding formed the basis of the court’s decision to allow the plaintiff in Bivens to pursue a lawsuit against federal officials under the Fourth Amendment, despite the absence of a particular statute or constitutional provision expressly allowing him to do so.

Over the years, however, the Supreme Court has “adopted a far more cautious course before finding implied causes of action.” Ziglar, 137 S. Ct. at 1855. Outside of the particular factual scenario that gave rise to Bivens, the court now cautions that the “judicial task is limited solely to determining whether Congress intended to create the private right of action asserted.” Id. at 1856. “If the statute does not itself so provide, a private cause of action will not be created through judicial mandate.” Id.

Despite these more recent cases, Bivens has remained good law, and in fact, the court has extended its rationale to include two additional contexts. In Davis v. Passman, the court held that a former administrative assistant to a Congressman could sue her former employer under the Fifth Amendment due process clause for firing her because she was a woman. 442 U.S. 228 (1979). And in Carlson v. Green, the court allowed a federal prisoner to sue for inadequate medical treatment under the Eighth Amendment. 446 U.S. 14 (1980).

Beginning in the 1980s, however, the Supreme Court began to rein in the application of Bivens. See, e.g., Minnecci v. Pollard, 565 U.S. 118 (2012) (Eighth Amendment suit against private prison guards); Wilkie v. Robbins, 551 U.S. 537 (2007) (due process suit against Bureau of Land Management officials); Correctional Services Corp. v. Malesko, 534 U.S. 61 (2001) (Eighth Amendment suit against private prison officials); FDIC v. Meyer, 510 U.S. 471 (1994) (due process suit against a federal agency for wrongful termination); Schweicker v. Chilicky, 487 U.S. 412 (1988) (due process suit against Social Security officials); Bush v. Lucas, 462 U.S. 367 (1983) (First Amendment suit by a federal employee against his employer).

With each of these decisions, the type of claims permissible under Bivens has narrowed. So much so that, in Ashcroft v. Iqbal, the court explained that expanding the Bivens remedy is now “disfavored.” 556 U.S. 662 (2009).

Most recently in Ziglar, the Supreme Court reiterated its reluctance to imply a private remedy for damages absent specific statutory or constitutional authority. The ultimate question, it explained, is “who should decide whether to provide for a damages remedy, Congress or the courts?” 137 S. Ct. at 1857. “The answer most often will be Congress.” Id.

Still, implying a damages remedy is possible, so long as the following elements are satisfied.

First, the court must determine whether the case before it arises in a new Bivens “context” — in other words, whether it falls within the categories of implied causes of action previously recognized by Bivens, Davis and Carlson. Ziglar, 137 S. Ct. at 1859-60. These categories, as explained by the Supreme Court, are defined narrowly: “a claim against FBI agents for handcuffing a man in his own home without a warrant” (Bivens); “a claim against a Congressman for firing his female secretary” (Davis); and “a claim against prison officials for failure to treat an inmate’s asthma” (Carlson). Id.

To determine whether the case at hand presents an established or novel context, the court should look to “the rank of the officers involved; the constitutional right at issue; the generality or specificity of the official action; the extent of judicial guidance as to how an officer should respond to the problem or emergency to be confronted; the statutory or other legal mandate under which the officer was operating; the risk of disruptive intrusion by the judiciary into the functioning of other branches; or the presence of potential special factors that previous Bivens cases did not consider.” Id.

This list, however, is not exhaustive, and the court must endeavor to determine if the case is different from previous Bivens cases in any “meaningful way.” Id.

If the case involves facts that present a new Bivens context, the court must go on to consider whether any “special factors” counsel hesitation from implying a damages remedy, or “cause a court to pause before acting without express congressional authorization.” Id. at 1858. A particularly strong factor requiring hesitation is the existence of an “alternative remedial structure.” Id. And in Ziglar, the court made clear that, to qualify, an alternative remedy need not provide the same or even similar relief. Id. at 1862-63.

There, the plaintiffs were immigrant detainees held indefinitely on suspicion of terrorism after the September 11 attacks, who filed claims challenging the conditions of their confinement under the Fourth and Fifth Amendments. The Supreme Court held that either injunctive relief or habeas corpus was a sufficient alternative remedy that foreclosed a Bivens claim.

Here, the court concludes that this case presents a new Bivens context. The closest analogue is Bivens itself, and Gustafson argues that this case falls within its contours. But, as the individual defendants point out, the federal employment context in which this case arises distinguishes it from Bivens.

First, the rank of the officers is different than those in Bivens, because Gustafson herself was a federal officer. Accordingly, while Bivens addressed the prototypical law enforcement invasion of a private home, this case addresses the far more unique (though no less disturbing) situation of a federal employee who was unknowingly watched by her supervisor while she was undressing. For that reason, judicial guidance into these circumstances is limited.

Furthermore, unlike a situation involving law enforcement’s intrusion into a residence, in this case, there is a substantial risk of inappropriate judicial intrusion into the employment activities of the executive branch, as well as into Congress’ role in regulating federal employment.

Concluding that this case presents a new Bivens context, the court turns to the issue of whether a Bivens remedy should be implied anyway.

The individual defendants propose several factors counseling hesitation from such a ruling. First, they point out, an alternative remedy exists in the form of FECA, from which Gustafson has already benefited. This is correct. And Gustafson does not dispute that her FECA claim concerning these events was accepted.

Instead, she contends, FECA does not provide an adequate remedy against the individual defendants, because FECA provides a remedy only against the United States itself. This point is well-taken — FECA leaves Gustafson with no way to challenge Thomas or Adkins personally for their actions. Unfortunately for Gustafson, however, Ziglar forecloses this argument.

Under controlling law, any substantial remedy for the harm suffered by a plaintiff — whether or not it provides the same relief against the same actors — weighs against the recognition of a new Bivens claim.

Given what Gustafson faced at the hands of her male colleagues, this may be a cruel and unsatisfying outcome, but that is the state of the law, and the court is duty bound to accept it. The scope of Bivens has been limited over time, and, after Ziglar, seems to go little further than its own facts.

Because the previously recognized Bivens contexts are significantly different from the scenario at hand, and because there are factors counseling at least some hesitation, the court concludes there is no implied remedy under the Fourth Amendment available to Gustafson.

Unless and until Congress provides a private cause of action for serious deprivations of constitutional rights by federal officials, many plaintiffs like Gustafson may be left without any meaningful remedy. But, as the Supreme Court explained in Ziglar, closing this loophole is the prerogative of Congress, not the federal courts.