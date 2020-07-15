Does the crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege apply when a third-party sues a lawyer for fraud and the only naughty conduct was allegedly by the lawyer? Reviewing dueling decisions on “whether the crime-fraud exception to the attorney-client privilege is applicable where the attorney alone purportedly committed a crime or fraud” — in a case where a debt-collector alleged it was duped by a scheme that was designed to help a law firm’s clients escape student loan debt — a federal judge in Virginia concluded …