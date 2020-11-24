As plaintiff in an interpleader case that was prompted by a dispute about who was entitled to the payout on a $300,000 life insurance policy, Genworth Life Insurance Co. deposited the money with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and asked for $15,000 in fees and costs based on a general rule from traditional equity practice. With conflicting precedent on this issue — exemplified by two decisions from federal judges in Wisconsin — the question for Judge Robert W. Gettleman was whether to apply a …