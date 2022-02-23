After a forklift accident in Virginia, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. asked its safety director to prepare a report on the incident. The state’s commissioner of labor and industry tried to use the report as evidence in a lawsuit that alleged UTMC violated a regulation issued by the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration about workplace obstructions, but the company insisted the investigative report was inadmissible as evidence of a subsequent remedial measure. There’s a three-way in opinions on the best …