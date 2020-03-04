A Tazewell County judge certified two questions for immediate appeal in a negligence case where the defendants challenged the reasonableness of $810,937 in medical bills that the plaintiff, Dawn Verci, received for treatment at two companies owned by Dr. Richard Kube.The first was whether the judge erred in ruling that the defendants would not be permitted to cross-examine Kube at trial about his companies’ “advertised cash prices.” And the second was whether the judge erred in ruling that defendants …