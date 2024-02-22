As part of a decision on breach-of-fiduciary-duty claims that minority shareholders in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores filed against Edward “Eddie” S. Lampert for blocking a transaction recommended by a committee of independent directors, a Delaware chancellor clarified the standards for reviewing allegedly self-interested conduct by a controlling stockholder.SHOS was a subsidiary of Sears Holdings. In 2012, Holdings spun SHOS off as a separate, publicly traded company. ESL Investments, a company founded by Lampert …