Two of Fugue Inc.’s preferred shareholders had a novel — but valid — theory under Delaware law when they sued the privately held company’s directors for allegedly breaching the duty of disclosure they owed to other preferred shareholders when they asked the others (but not the plaintiffs) to approve issuance of more preferred stock.The directors allegedly failed to disclose a material fact — “that the company had received a preliminary expression of interest from a potential acquirer” — when they asked “a subset of the …