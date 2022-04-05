In a Delaware case where it looked like a private equity firm might have engaged in “sandbagging” — suing the seller of a business for breaching an asset purchase agreement’s representations and warranties, even though the buyer allegedly knew the truth when he signed the APA — Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III concluded “Delaware is, or should be, a pro-sandbagging jurisdiction.” But even if the state is “anti-sandbagging,” this defense doesn’t apply if a buyer merely acted with a “reckless, as opposed to knowing …