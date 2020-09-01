Struggling financially before the economy tanked, Katrina Bridges thought Congress gave her a break in March by permitting her to stretch out payments under her Chapter 13 bankruptcy plan to seven years based on Section 1113 of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which extends the five-year maximum set by Section 1329 of the Bankruptcy Code in cases where the debtor “is experiencing or has experienced a material financial hardship due, directly or indirectly, to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19 …