Christopher See’s three-count federal complaint against the Illinois Gaming Board and several state employees included two federal claims (retaliation under the First Amendment and violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act) plus a whistleblower claim under the Illinois State Officials and Employees Ethics Act that was promptly tagged as out-of-bounds based on the 11th Amendment’s general prohibition on suing states in federal court. At that point, See had an important choice. He could have voluntarily dismissed the …