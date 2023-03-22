Granting a district judge’s request for appellate guidance on whether special law-of-the-case and issue-preclusion rules applied in multidistrict litigation about an alleged conspiracy to fix prices in the drywall industry, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a pre-trial decision against the plaintiff in a “later-filed case.” The court reasoned that “those doctrines generally apply to each case in this MDL in the same way as they apply to cases outside of it.”But the court closed by listing alternative …