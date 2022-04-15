Looking at cases from across the country for guidance on the correct interpretation of a computer fraud insuring agreement (CFIA) that applied to losses “resulting directly from the use of any computer to fraudulently cause a transfer” of money, a federal judge in Alaska ordered National Union Fire Insurance Co. to pay $515,631 to the City of Unalaska. Someone impersonating one of Unalaska’s regular vendors sent an email to the city’s accounts payable assistant saying the company wanted to switch from paper checks to …