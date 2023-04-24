A judge in LaSalle County certified two questions of law for interlocutory appeal about the five-year “corporate survival statute” in a case where Jose Barajas’s amended negligence complaint named two corporations as additional defendants more than five years after they were dissolved.In August 2019, nearly two years after his “right hand was severely injured by a 35-ton press,” Barajas and his wife sued Rockford Systems LLC, alleging it was responsible for repairing, rebuilding and maintaining the machine’s safety …