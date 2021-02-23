Dollett Smith Dawkins collapsed while exercising at the L.A. Fitness in Oswego. Cardiac arrest. No breathing. She needed an automated external defibrillator. Fortunately, the company complied with the Illinois Physical Fitness Facility Medical Emergency Preparedness Act: It had an AED that satisfied the requirements of the Automated External Defibrillator Act; its plan for handling emergency situations had been approved by the Department of Public Health; and one of the employees on duty had been trained in how to handle …