Pedro Tlapa Castillo sued the Stephenson County sheriff in state court for allegedly violating the Illinois TRUST Act — a 2017 statute that says law enforcement officials “shall not detain or continue to detain any individual solely on the basis of any immigration detainer or non-judicial immigration warrant” (5 ILCS 805/15) — by continuing to jail him after he posted bond for a traffic offense and handing him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement based on a request ICE issued after the sheriff reported that Tlapa was born in Mexico. The sheriff used the Federal Officer Removal Statute, 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1442(a), to maneuver the case into federal court. Denying Tlapa’s request for a remand, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston explained that Section 1442(a) extends to “private persons allegedly acting under the authority of a federal officer or agency,” and the removal notice satisfied this requirement by alleging the sheriff volunteered to serve as an agent for ICE; performed the alleged acts under color of federal law, even though he didn’t have a written agreement with ICE; and has a plausible federal defense based on preemption of the state law. Castillo v. Snyders, 19 CV 50311 (Oct. 27, 2020).