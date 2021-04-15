Pointing out that the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals OK’d a 40 person class action, Richard J. Anderson argued that his claim against Weinert Enterprises for allegedly violating a Wisconsin minimum wage law satisfied Rule 23’s numerosity requirement because the roofing company had 37 full-time employees from 2016 through 2018 and usually hired eight to 12 seasonal employees. Under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23(a)(1), Anderson had to show that “the class is so numerous that joinder of all members …