John Morgan appealed from an order that rejected his objections to a class-action settlement that gave class counsel “clear sailing” for an award of up to $6.55 million in fees and costs and said that the difference between this number and the amount eventually awarded would be kicked back to the defendant. The first task for the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was to pick between four alternatives “regarding the degree of scrutiny a district court must apply to a settlement agreement in a class action where the terms …