Asian Human Services Inc. (called AHS) pursued a third-party complaint against its auditor, James Wong, for alleged breach of fiduciary duty after (1) Asian Human Services Family Health Center (referred to as AHSFHC) sued to terminate its administrative services contract with AHS and (2) AHS discovered that Wong — who also served as AHSFHC’s chief financial officer — allegedly pushed for the breakup without notifying AHS.

Claiming that Wong owed it a fiduciary duty based on “special circumstances,” AHS alleged Wong acted as AHS’s independent auditor since 2003; AHS placed its trust in Wong and relied heavily on his judgment as its “long-time advisor and auditor;” Wong “served an integral role in AHS’s hiring process for four separate chief financial officers;” Wong worked extensively with AHS throughout the audit process; and Wong gained superiority and influence over AHS.

Wong allegedly breached this fiduciary duty because (1) “AHS’s 2017 financials, which were signed off by Mr. Wong in his capacity as AHS’s independent auditor, served as a basis for AHSFHC’s improper and ineffective attempts to terminate the agreement for cause;” and (2) “Mr. Wong, acting in his capacity as AHSFHC’s chief financial officer, told representatives from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration that he had been working with AHSFHC ‘for about a year’ to transition AHSFHC away from AHS. However, at no time did Mr. Wong disclose to AHS that he was working with AHSFHC to transition away from AHS, or even disclose that AHSFHC was working to transition away from AHS at all.”

A Cook County judge dismissed the claim against Wong.

Affirming, the appellate court concluded that “generally, an independent auditor does not owe a fiduciary duty to its client.” And although there might be “special circumstances” where an independent auditor could owe a fiduciary duty to its client, the complaint against Wong was defective because AHS didn’t allege that Wong exercised superiority over AHS as a subservient entity. Asian Human Services Family Health Center v. Asian Human Services Inc., 2020 IL App (1st) 191049 (Feb. 14, 2020).

Here are highlights of Justice Shelvin Louise Marie Hall’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

On appeal, AHS notes that Illinois law is devoid of case law addressing the issue here, whether an independent auditor owes a fiduciary duty to its client. However, it argues that, contrary to the appellee and the trial court’s position, Resolution Trust Corp. v. KPMG Peat Marwick, 844 F. Supp. 431 (N.D. Ill. 1994), should not be relied upon as persuasive authority. It urges that we should look to “other courts” instead who have held that auditors do owe a fiduciary duty to its clients.

Initially, Wong asserts that this issue has not been preserved for appellate review and is, therefore, waived because AHS did not allege or argue in the trial court that auditors owe a fiduciary duty to their clients and conceded that generally they did not. We will address the waiver argument first.

In the trial court, AHS made it clear in its third-party complaint, in its response to appellee’s motion to dismiss and during oral argument on the motion to dismiss, that it was not asserting that there was a fiduciary relationship between an independent auditor and its client but instead, that a fiduciary relationship was formed due to special circumstances.

In its third-party complaint, AHS alleged that, “Mr. Wong owes fiduciary duties to AHS as a result of special circumstances.” Also, in its response to AHS’s motion to dismiss, AHS argued, “stated simply, AHS has alleged facts sufficient to state a cause of action against Wong for breach of fiduciary duty. The law is clear that a fiduciary duty may arise by special circumstances where one party places trust and confidence in another.”

That is precisely what AHS has alleged here. AHS argued that it was “not arguing that Mr. Wong became a fiduciary to AHS because he acted as an auditor.” Furthermore, during oral argument on Wong’s motion to dismiss, AHS’s attorney stated, “and one thing I want to make clear is that we’re not arguing that Mr. Wong became a fiduciary to AHS because he acted as an auditor. Now, clearly that would be the antecedent relationship and it makes his actions that much more strange, but that’s not the basis.”

Based upon the foregoing, we find that AHS conceded this issue in the trial court. See Wheeler v. Sunbelt, 181 Ill. App. 3d 1088 (4th Dist. 1989) (Generally where a party concedes an issue below, he cannot dispute the issue on appeal).

However, while an appellant who fails to raise an issue in the trial court waives that issue, the rule of waiver is a limitation on the parties and not the courts. We can affirm the trial court on any basis that appears in the record. Therefore, we will address the merits of AHS’s appeal.

Although there is no Illinois case law addressing this issue, we agree with the trial court that Resolution Trust v. KPMG Pete Marwick, 844 F. Supp. 431 (1994), is persuasive and dispositive. The court held, as a matter of law, that generally, an independent auditor does not owe a fiduciary duty to its client.

In that case, the court reasoned that, “the duty of a traditional fiduciary is to act in a representative capacity for another in dealing with the property of the other, whereas an auditor acts independently, objectively and impartially, and with the skills which it represented to its clients that it possessed.”

Analyzing case law from other jurisdictions, the court in Resolution Trust concluded that, “The reasoning of the above cases persuades the court that this view of the relationship between independent auditor and client comports with Illinois law.”

Therefore, appellant’s third-party complaint was properly dismissed as a matter of law.

Nevertheless, AHS argues that notwithstanding the court’s holding in Resolution Trust that an independent auditor generally does not owe a fiduciary duty to his client as a matter of law, it has sufficiently alleged special circumstances which create a fiduciary duty in this case.

A fiduciary duty by “special relationship” may arise where “one party places trust and confidence in another, thereby placing the latter party in a position of influence and superiority over the former.” Illinois State Bar Association Mutual Insurance Co. v. Cavenagh, 2012 IL App (1st) 111810.

The court in Resolution Trust noted that although the general rule in Illinois is that an independent auditor does not owe its client a fiduciary duty, “Perhaps in some instances the function of an independent auditor could overlap into areas in which it would hold a fiduciary duty to its client;” however, plaintiff in that case failed to “assert any special circumstances in its briefs.”

In this case, even if we were to admit the legal sufficiency of the third-party complaint, the circumstances between AHS and Wong do not create a fiduciary duty. AHS’s allegation that it trusted Wong because Wong acted as an independent auditor does not equate to exercising superiority over an entity that was subservient.

Although Tummelson v. White, 2015 IL App (4th) 150151, a case cited by Wong, does not involve an independent auditor, the court’s reasoning regarding what constitutes trust in this context is on point. “Trust and confidence are not enough to create a fiduciary relationship; superiority and influence must result from the trust and confidence.” Tummelson Par. 22 (citing Jones v. Washington, 412 Ill. 436 (1952)).

Furthermore, AHS’s reliance upon Khan v. Deutsche Bank AG, 2012 IL 112219, in support of its position is misplaced as that case is clearly distinguishable from the facts here.

Khan involved allegations that accountants, among other things: Advised plaintiffs that certain investment strategies could yield a substantial profit; legally minimize plaintiffs’ federal and state income tax liability; orchestrated the implementation of the investment strategies; provided the purported required legal opinion letters verifying that the investment strategies were completely legal; that plaintiffs relied on their trusted legal, accounting and tax advisors for comprehensive legal, accounting, tax and investment advice.

The Khan court held that, “these allegations adequately pleaded that the Deutsche defendants had superior knowledge and influence over Khan and that he relied on them to give him sound investment and tax advice;” therefore, plaintiffs had sufficiently alleged facts to survive a motion to dismiss.

In this case, Wong did not provide AHS with investment and/or tax advice or maintain any superior influence over the AHS. Wong provided independent, objective and impartial auditing which did not create a fiduciary duty to AHS as a result of special circumstances.

AHS also alleged — without citing to any case law in support of its position — that Wong’s role in the hiring process for chief financial officer created a special relationship.

Wong argues that courts in other jurisdictions have rejected this argument and cites Friedman v. Anderson, 23 A. D. 3d 163 (N.Y. App. Div. 2005), in which the court held that plaintiff’s claim that defendant, an accountant, negligently recommended a money manager to plaintiff, did not create a fiduciary duty to plaintiff. That case is instructive.

In this case, AHS’s allegations regarding Wong’s role in the hiring process does not show superiority or dominance over the hiring process. In fact, AHS’s third-party complaint alleged that, “the qualified CFO candidates” would be “presented to AHS’s chief executive officer for further interviews and a final decision.” Ultimately, it was AHS’s decision to hire whomever it chose to.

Therefore, we find no reason to reverse the trial court’s dismissal of AHS’s third-party complaint.