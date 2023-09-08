Reversing an order that rejected Stephanie DiMasi’s pro se request for post-judgment relief under Rule 60(b)’s catchall provision, the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that — because DiMasi’s attorney didn’t tell her he had decided not to advance a “significant-aggravation claim” under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program — this was one of the rare cases where a client wasn’t bound by her lawyer’s litigation decision.DiMasi received a seasonal influenza vaccination on Dec. 4, 2012, Circuit Judge …