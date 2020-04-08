This is the first of a two-part column. The second part will publish on Thursday.

Disagreeing with two of her Illinois Appellate Court colleagues who concluded that the collateral source rule didn’t block a defendant from claiming a setoff for a $400,000 payment from a co-defendant’s insurance company — in a combined breach of contract, mechanics lien case where (1) Süd Family Limited Partnership hired Otto Baum Co. for grading work on five lots in Peoria (2) Methodist Services Inc. purchased Lots 2 and 5 from Süd (3) Otto Baum sued to foreclose on its mechanics liens and also scored breach of contract judgments against Süd in 2009 and (4) Methodist’s title insurer, Attorney Title Guaranty, or ATG, paid $400,000 to Otto Baum for a release of the liens on Lots 2 and 5 — Justice Mary McDade dissented from the 3rd District’s decision that (a) ATG wasn’t a collateral source and (b) Süd was entitled to a release of judgment under Section 12–183 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

Justice Tom M. Lytton’s majority opinion, reversing a ruling that denied Süd’s Section 12-183 petition, explained that the collateral source rule didn’t block Süd from relying on ATG’s $400,000 payment as an offset against the money judgments because Methodist was a defendant; “A defendant’s insurer is not a collateral source,” and the collateral source rule “applies in contract cases only where there is an element of fraud, tort or willful and wanton conduct,” none of which were alleged in Otto Baum’s complaint.

“Without the setoff, Otto Baum would obtain a double recovery,” Lytton continued, and “a double recovery is against public policy.”

The trial judge also erred in issuing summary judgment against Süd on a claim against Otto Baum, ATG and Methodist that challenged the validity of an assignment from Otto Baum to Methodist that was part of the settlement agreement with ATG. “Once Otto Baum collected the full amounts of its judgments, it had nothing to assign.” Otto Baum Co. v. Süd Family Limited Partnership, 2020 IL App (3d) 190054 (March 10, 2020).

In the first of two articles on this case, here are highlights of the majority opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Süd argues the trial court erred in denying its amended petition for release of judgments because the judgments in the 2009 cases were fully satisfied.

A proceeding pursuant to Section 12-183 determines whether all money due has been paid and the judgment has been satisfied. A judgment debtor can, upon tender of the full amount of the judgment plus interest and costs to the creditor, compel the creditor to execute a release of the judgment under Section 12-183(b).

“Actual payment of a judgment in full to a person authorized to receive it operates as a discharge of the judgment, whether the payment is made by a judgment debtor himself or by one of several judgment debtors, or by another in his behalf.” Marks v. L.C.J. Construction Co., 89 Ill. App. 3d 418 (1980).

Once a judgment is paid in full by one or more defendants, the defendants are statutorily entitled to receive a release of the judgment.

Agreements between parties to allocate the burden of satisfying a judgment in a particular way do not affect the statutory rights of the defendants to receive a release of judgment when the plaintiff has been paid in full.

Collateral source rule

ATG, Otto Baum and Methodist argue that the trial court properly denied Süd’s amended petition for release of judgments because the collateral source rule prohibited Süd from claiming that Otto Baum’s judgments were fully satisfied.

A plaintiff is prohibited from recovering amounts in addition to the trial court’s award of damages that are not attributable to a collateral source. See Mazanek v. Rockford Drop Forge Co., 98 Ill. App. 3d 956 (1981). “Under the collateral source rule, benefits received by the injured party from a source wholly independent of, and collateral to, the tortfeasor will not diminish damages otherwise recoverable from the tortfeasor.” Wilson v. Hoffman Group, 131 Ill. 2d 308 (1989).

The rule is frequently applied when the injured party has been indemnified for the loss by proceeds from his own insurance. In such a situation, the damages recovered from the tortfeasor are not decreased by the amounts the injured party received from insurance proceeds.

The justification for the rule is that the wrongdoer should not benefit from expenditures made by the injured party or take advantage of contracts or other relations that may exist between the injured party and third persons.

A defendant or a person or entity acting for a defendant is not a collateral source. Wills v. Foster, 229 Ill. 2d 393 (2008) (citing Restatement (Second) of Torts Sec. 920A(2), Comment b (1979)).

A defendant’s insurer is not a collateral source because an insurer is not independent of and collateral to the defendant but is related to the defendant through contract and pays on the defendant’s behalf. Segovia v. Romero, 2014 IL App (1st) 122392.

The collateral source rule generally applies in tort cases. Morse v. Donati, 2019 IL App (2d) 180328. The rule applies in contract cases only where there is an element of fraud, tort or willful and wanton conduct. Jiles v. Spratt, 195 Ill. App. 3d 354 (1990); American Fidelity Fire Insurance Co. v. General Ry. Signal Co., 184 Ill. App. 3d 601 (1989).

Here, the trial court abused its discretion in ruling that ATG’s payment to Otto Baum was from a collateral source.

ATG was Methodist’s insurer, and Methodist was a defendant, so the payment came from an entity related to and acting on behalf of a defendant, not a collateral source. Furthermore, the collateral source rule does not apply in this contract action, where Otto Baum did not allege claims for fraud, tort, or willful and wanton conduct.

Because the collateral source rule does not apply, the trial court abused its discretion when it denied Süd’s amended petition for release of judgments.

Judgments against multiple defendants

Süd argues that its amended petition for release of judgments should have been granted because its duty to pay was extinguished when it and ATG fully paid the judgments.

Generally, the amount paid by one defendant acts to reduce the recoverable damages from the remaining defendants. Greenawalt v. State Farm Insurance Co., 210 Ill. App. 3d 543 (1991). Without such a reduction, a plaintiff could obtain damages in excess of his injuries, resulting in double recovery.

“Illinois has a strong public policy against a plaintiff’s double recovery for the same injury.” Klier v. Siegel, 200 Ill. App. 3d 121 (1990). A plaintiff in a breach of contract action may not obtain a double recovery for his losses. See Rivenbark v. Finis P. Ernest, Inc., 37 Ill. App. 3d 536 (1976).

Where there is a single, indivisible injury caused by more than one defendant, any amounts the plaintiff receives from any of the defendants must be deducted from the plaintiff’s total damages. Klier, 200 Ill. App. 3d at 127; Young Men’s Christian Ass’n of Warren County v. Midland Architects, 174 Ill. App. 3d 966 (1988).

Payments made by one or more of the defendants are to be applied to reduce the damages recoverable from the remaining defendants. Popovich v. Ram Pipe & Supply Co., 82 Ill. 2d 203 (1980). This is true even if the plaintiff and one defendant agree that his payment will not affect the plaintiff’s claims against the other defendants. Id. (citing Restatement (Second) of Torts Sec. 885, Comment e). When a plaintiff recovers from one defendant, the other defendants are entitled to a setoff in that amount. See Mazanek, 98 Ill. App. 3d at 960-61.

Here, the evidence established that by March 17, 2017, Otto Baum’s judgments from the 2009 cases had been paid in full by ATG and Süd.

Süd was entitled to a setoff in the amount of ATG’s payments to Otto Baum. Without the setoff, Otto Baum would obtain a double recovery. A double recovery is against public policy. Because Otto Baum’s judgments were paid in full, the trial court abused its discretion in denying Süd’s amended petition for release of judgments.

Süd’s claims against AGT, Otto Baum and Methodist

Süd argues that the trial court erred in granting summary judgment in favor of ATG, Otto Baum and Methodist on its claims against them.

“As a general rule, an assignment is the transfer of some identifiable property, claim or right from the assignor to the assignee.” A.J. Maggio Co. v. Willis, 316 Ill. App. 3d 1043 (2000). The assignment transfers to the assignee all the right, title or interest of the assignor in the thing assigned. The assignee stands in the shoes of the assignor and can obtain no greater right or interest than what the assignor possessed. Thus, an assignment is valid only if the assignor actually or potentially possesses the thing it attempts to assign.

A defendant who pays a judgment in full cannot create a fictitious assignment to another entity to keep the judgment alive and coerce payment from codefendants.

Here, the settlement agreement between Otto Baum and ATG provided that: “When and if Otto Baum collects the balance due it on the entire amount of the judgments, Otto Baum will not satisfy any excess on the judgments, but will assign the same to Methodist as Methodists’ sole and separate property.”

The assignment is invalid. Once Otto Baum collected the full amounts of its judgments, it had nothing to assign.

ATG, acting on behalf of Methodist, could not create a fictitious assignment of a fully paid judgment in order to coerce payment from Süd.