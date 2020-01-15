A federal judge in Wisconsin tossed the complaint Mabel Heredia filed against Capital Management Services for allegedly violating the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, or FDCPA, by sending her a dunning letter that proposed three alternative options for settling a $1,892 debt on a Discover credit card and closed by ominously warning that (1) settling for less than the full amount “may have tax consequences,” and (2) “Discover may file a 1099C form” (which federal tax law requires when a creditor …