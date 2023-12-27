In a rescue doctrine case from Denver where an intoxicated passenger stole a cab and used it as a weapon, a 2-1 decision from the court of appeals reversed a negligence verdict against the cab company. But the Colorado Supreme Court — agreeing with the dissenting judge’s analysis of proximate causation — reinstated a $1.6 million judgment for Jose Garcia, who intervened.Around midnight on St. Patrick’s Day, Garcia saw Curt Glinton, a passenger in Ali Yusuf’s cab, as he “grabbed Yusuf from behind and began to punch him …