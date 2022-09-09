Sherry Gaul’s class action complaint against CheckPeople LLC alleged that the marketing tactics the company uses to peddle monthly subscriptions to its background-check database violate the Illinois Right of Publicity Act.IRPA generally prohibits use of “an individual’s identity for commercial purposes.”CheckPeople doesn’t sell individual reports on people included in its massive database, according to Gaul. When she looked herself up, the company’s online portal displayed some of her personal information — name, age …