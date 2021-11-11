The arbitration provision Triad Manufacturing inserted in a defined contribution retirement plan to protect itself from class actions under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act was too clever by half. Although ERISA claims are generally arbitrable, this was one of the rare cases where an arbitration clause was unenforceable because it would thwart “effective vindication” of a federal statute. Smith v. Board of Directors of Triad Manufacturing, No. 20-2708 (Sept. 10, 2021).James Smith, a former Triad …