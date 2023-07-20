Reversing a drunk driving conviction in a case where the trial judge permitted prosecutors to show jurors a bodycam video that edited out the defendant’s exculpatory statements that someone else had been driving his pickup truck, the Colorado Supreme Court explained that the judge erred in thinking that the rule of completeness — Colorado, Federal and Illinois Rule of Evidence 106 — doesn’t apply to “self-serving hearsay.”On another important point, the court explained that if you present evidence about an out-of-court …