Declining to follow the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ interpretation of Section 230(c)(1) of the Communications Decency Act, a U.S. District Judge in Tacoma, Wash., dismissed a sex trafficking victim’s negligence and strict liability claims against Craigslist Inc.M.L. alleged she was sex trafficked from age 12 to 26 by monsters who used Craigslist’s website to facilitate the crimes.Section 230(c)(1) of the CDA says: “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the …