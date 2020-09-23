Maureen Jordan refused to accept the appraisal remedy provided by Section 15 of the Illinois Condominium Property Act when she was forced to sell her condo unit in a bulk sale transaction that was allegedly the product of self-dealing. But when Jordan pursued breach of fiduciary duty claims alleging that the majority bloc on the condo association’s board of directors controlled both the bulk sale buyer and the company that owned more than 75% of the units in the building, a DuPage County judge — concluding that Section 15 …