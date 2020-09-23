A 2-1 decision from the Illinois Appellate Court reversed a judgment that awarded $1 million in punitive damages and $163,227 in compensatory damages against Pan-Oceanic Engineering Co. for reckless conduct that allegedly caused a motor vehicle accident that injured Fletcher McQueen because (1) Pan-Oceanic conceded it was liable for any negligence by its employee, Lavonta M. Green, and (2) the jury decided Green wasn’t negligent. But Justice Mary L. Mikva dissented because she viewed the line of cases applied by the majority — which concluded that “once an employer admits responsibility under respondeat superior, a plaintiff may not proceed against the employer on another theory of imputed liability such as negligent entrustment or negligent hiring,” Gant v. LU Transport Inc., 331 Ill. App.3d 924 (2002) — “as being at odds with several well reasoned decisions of this court.” And even if Gant should be followed, she believed “the majority unnecessarily and unfairly extends application of the rule in that case beyond its principled parameters.” McQueen v. Green, 2020 IL App (1st) 190202-U (August 21, 2020).