A bankruptcy discharge wiped out Ann Terrell’s personal liability to the Beaufort of Gordon Terrace condo association for $16,866 in common expenses, but Beaufort — which still had an in rem lien on her condo unit — obtained an order of possession in a Cook County eviction case so it could rent out the unit until the debt was paid, under a remedy provided by Section 9 of the Illinois Condominium Property Act.Back in bankruptcy court, Terrell argued the eviction order was void and that Beaufort should be sanctioned for …