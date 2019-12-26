Sudler & Co., the property manager for two condominium buildings where three owners (Keith Horist and Lori and Joshua Eyman) decided to sell their units, hired HomeWiseDocs to scan and make available online the thick stack of documents that Section 22.1 of the Illinois Condominium Property Act required the buildings’ condo associations to make available to the buyers. But when HomeWise charged Horist $240 and the Eymans $365 for this service, they filed a class action alleging that Sudler and HomeWise violated Section …