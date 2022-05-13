Ordered to pay $13,992 based on a “confession of judgment” provision in a settlement agreement with Sopris Concrete, Krystal Meeks argued that this litigation shortcut was invalid under Sec. 2–1301(c) of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure because she had hired the contractor to work on her residence as part of a “consumer transaction.”Meeks reportedly signed the settlement when Sopris threatened to foreclose on its mechanic’s lien. She also argued the agreement wasn’t supported by consideration because the lien was …