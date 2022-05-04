Like Illinois, Connecticut doesn’t have a compulsory counterclaim rule. The question for the Connecticut Supreme Court was whether the federal compulsory counterclaim requirement — Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 13(a)(1) — blocked Rakshitt Chugh from suing Aashish Kalra in Round III of high-stakes litigation.Kalra and Chugh each indirectly owned half of Trikona Advisors Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Kalra’s stake in TAL was parked in one corporation; Chugh’s shares were held by two companies.In …